Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

