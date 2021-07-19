LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LTMAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,907. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.