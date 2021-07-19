Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.