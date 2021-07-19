LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 99.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NYSE:LCII opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

