Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Landec comprises about 6.2% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Landec worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,084. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

