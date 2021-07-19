Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $317.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

