Lethean Price Hits $0.0010 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $809,505.62 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.20 or 0.05995695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.01387230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00375514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00132662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00628223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00296207 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

