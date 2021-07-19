Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

