Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 45,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $317.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.