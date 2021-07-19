Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $608,850.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $608,850.00.

LMNR stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

