Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $50,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.99. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

