Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $5.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,071. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

