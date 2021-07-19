Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.06 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Linear has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $111.61 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,627,345 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

