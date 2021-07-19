Linker Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $101.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $101.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

