Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0430 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.85 million and $2,746.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00795146 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

