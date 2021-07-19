LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $10.18 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $10,709.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00104329 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

