Liquity Price Hits $4.25 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $305,209.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00013802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00099559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00147265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.03 or 1.00015801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,396,710 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

