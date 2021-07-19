Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

