Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.71 or 0.05911688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01352940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00366161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00624719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00382237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.