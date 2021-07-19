Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.