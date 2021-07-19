Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of LAZR opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

