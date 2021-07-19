Lunyr Price Down 14.6% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $336,704.31 and $2,127.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

