Lympo Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $164,515.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.86 or 0.00789995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

