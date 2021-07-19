LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

