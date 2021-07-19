Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.