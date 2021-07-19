Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mace Security International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. Mace Security International has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Mace Security International Company Profile
