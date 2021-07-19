MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,018,420. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.