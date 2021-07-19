Man Group plc Acquires 86,237 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.48% of 51job worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JOBS stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

