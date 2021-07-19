Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,511 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of The Kroger worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Kroger by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 341,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,570 shares of company stock worth $5,457,385. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

