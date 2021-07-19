Man Group plc Has $24.06 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

ADSK stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

