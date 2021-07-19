Man Group plc Sells 1,665,426 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665,426 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

