Man Group plc Sells 378,960 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Popular were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.57 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

