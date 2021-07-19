Man Group plc Sells 54,973 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,973 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

GDDY stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.