Manish Potti Sells 88,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,321,760.00.

RES stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

