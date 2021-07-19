Marathon Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II makes up 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KVSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 14,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,929. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

