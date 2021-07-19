Marathon Asset Management LP Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. GigCapital4 accounts for approximately 7.8% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,275. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

