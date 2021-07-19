Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.