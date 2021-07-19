Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.