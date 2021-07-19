Mason Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $60.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,513.10. The company had a trading volume of 132,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.