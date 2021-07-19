Mason Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 253,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,840,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.29. 383,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.