Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $7,014,000. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 25,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 142.9% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

MA stock opened at $387.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

