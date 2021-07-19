Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosts Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up 2.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 0.06% of BigCommerce worth $225,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 24,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,839. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,774,417. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

