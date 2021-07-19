Matrix Capital Management Company LP Takes $97.98 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,439,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,982,000. CareDx accounts for about 1.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,570. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,916,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,085 shares of company stock worth $17,453,193. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

