MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.19

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of $598.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,078,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,909 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at $9,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

