McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $232.98 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $239.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

