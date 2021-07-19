MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in June

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 439,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,162 shares of company stock valued at $781,311. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.43. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,028. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $638.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

