Meliá Hotels International’s (SMIZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

