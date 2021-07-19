Meter Governance Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $26,599.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

