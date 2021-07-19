Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

