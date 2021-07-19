Michael R. Egeck Sells 28,164 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $54.80. 325,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

