Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,441. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

